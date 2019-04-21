Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dalia FERNANDEZ. View Sign

FERNANDEZ, Dalia



85, of Tampa, passed away March 27, 2019. She was born to the late Isabel Garcia and Rogelio Rodriguez December 1, 1933. Dalia is survived by her three children, Yolanda Walshon, Diane Frigola, and Louis Fernandez (Tanya); four grandchildren, Alex Walshon, Marina Rad (Matthew), Lia Fernandez, Louis Fernandez lV; cousins, Irene Hartman, Dennis and Lynda Garcia; and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. Dalia was preceded in death by her brother, George Rodriguez. Dalia requested an intimate burial and private funeral. Therefore the family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days and for those who have known Dalia in her fruitful journey with us.

FERNANDEZ, Dalia85, of Tampa, passed away March 27, 2019. She was born to the late Isabel Garcia and Rogelio Rodriguez December 1, 1933. Dalia is survived by her three children, Yolanda Walshon, Diane Frigola, and Louis Fernandez (Tanya); four grandchildren, Alex Walshon, Marina Rad (Matthew), Lia Fernandez, Louis Fernandez lV; cousins, Irene Hartman, Dennis and Lynda Garcia; and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. Dalia was preceded in death by her brother, George Rodriguez. Dalia requested an intimate burial and private funeral. Therefore the family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days and for those who have known Dalia in her fruitful journey with us. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close