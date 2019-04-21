FERNANDEZ, Dalia
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dalia FERNANDEZ.
85, of Tampa, passed away March 27, 2019. She was born to the late Isabel Garcia and Rogelio Rodriguez December 1, 1933. Dalia is survived by her three children, Yolanda Walshon, Diane Frigola, and Louis Fernandez (Tanya); four grandchildren, Alex Walshon, Marina Rad (Matthew), Lia Fernandez, Louis Fernandez lV; cousins, Irene Hartman, Dennis and Lynda Garcia; and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. Dalia was preceded in death by her brother, George Rodriguez. Dalia requested an intimate burial and private funeral. Therefore the family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days and for those who have known Dalia in her fruitful journey with us.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019