|
|
FOJACO, Dalia Hernandez 92, of Tampa passed away October 27, 2019. Born April 5, 1927, Dalia is survived by her husband of 74 years, Louis Sr., son, Louis Jr., (Diane); daughter, Tina Diaz (Joe); grandchildren, Chantel Kulac (John), Christie Ingardia (Robert), and David Diaz; great-grandchildren, Cayden and Ethan; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 2 pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Boza & Roel Funeral Home; 4730 N. Armenia Ave. Family will receive friends for a time of visitation at 1 pm. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 1, 2019