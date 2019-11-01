Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
Dalia Fojaco


1927 - 2019
Dalia Fojaco Obituary
FOJACO, Dalia Hernandez 92, of Tampa passed away October 27, 2019. Born April 5, 1927, Dalia is survived by her husband of 74 years, Louis Sr., son, Louis Jr., (Diane); daughter, Tina Diaz (Joe); grandchildren, Chantel Kulac (John), Christie Ingardia (Robert), and David Diaz; great-grandchildren, Cayden and Ethan; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 2 pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Boza & Roel Funeral Home; 4730 N. Armenia Ave. Family will receive friends for a time of visitation at 1 pm. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 1, 2019
