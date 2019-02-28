Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ZATARAIN, Dalia



86, a life-long resident of Tampa, FL, went to be with the Lord on February 22, 2019. Dalia was born and raised in Tampa, attended Hillsborough High School, and was employed by Maas Brothers for over 15 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother and a dedicated member of St. John Presbyterian Church, where she represented the church at the Presbytery in Philadelphia, lead Sunday school classes, and served as a member of the session. She was a loyal friend and considered her church her extended family. She loved to help those in need. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Zatarain and stepdaughter, Alice Zatarain. Dalia is survived by her loving family; children, Belinda (Tony) Costa, Cheryl (Robert) Bode, Eva (Craig) Frank; stepsons, Anthony Zatarain and Arthur Zatarain; her grandchildren, Gene Costa, Jennifer Moon (Kevin), Teresa Bode, Brittany Webster (Rob), DJ Baumgartner (Lindsay), Jonathan Coney, Kayleigh Frank, Tony Zatarain, Blake Zatarain, Brett Zatarain, and AJ Zatarain; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Olivia, and Bode. The family is so grateful to Nolvia Suyapa and Sara Cabrera for their loving care. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10 am, at St. John Presbyterian Church, 4120 N MacDill Ave., Tampa, with family visitation to follow in the Fellowship Hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. John Presbyterian Church in memory of Dalia Zatarain.

6919 Providence Road

Riverview , FL 33578

