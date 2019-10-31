WIGGINS, Damien 25, of St. Petersburg, died Oct. 23, 2019. He is survived by his father, Damien Wiggins Sr.; mother, Shawntate Thompson; brothers, DeJohn Thompson and Damorous Johnson; sisters, Maria Henderson and De'Ajah Wiggins; grandparents, girlfriend, Twanazjah Bell; other relatives and friends. Visitation wil be held Friday 3-8 pm, with a wake 7-8 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service is on Saturday Nov. 2, at 10:30 am, at the 20th St. Church of Christ 825 20th St., St. Petersburg. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 31, 2019