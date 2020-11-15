1/1
Damon Caudill
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Damon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAUDILL, Damon Randell II of Tampa, FL, May 23, 1984 - November 8, 2020. It is with a crushed heart that I am announcing the sudden passing of my son "Damie" due to a tragic pedestrian car accident Sunday, November 8, 2020. Damon was a beautiful boy and grew to be a very handsome young man resembling one of his favorite entertainers, "Slim Shady", and he was happy for the comparison. Damon was extremely intelligent and could have become anything he wanted to be. As he was finding himself in the last several years, I am sure given more time he would have done great things. Damon is now joining his maternal grandpa, Dwight Christian who also recently went to heaven. He is also predeceased by his paternal grandpa, Stuart Caudill Sr. He is survived by his mother, Penny Brand and her husband Jason; as well as his father, Damon Caudill Sr. Damon had only one sister, Desiree Muñoz. As they were growing up it was just the three of us making happy memories we will cherish to eternity. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Patricia Root and paternal grandmother, Shirley Caudill. He also leaves behind his only child, Kaiden Caudill, whom he adored and cherished as his greatest achievement. I'm sure Damon is comforted knowing he is in the capable hands of his mother, Shanda Brier. Damon has numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends who will miss him greatly and always. He also had two bonus/stepbrothers by marriage, Zack and Devon Brand. "Oh my dear son, I am truly devastated and forever broken by this tragedy. I will never get over this as its against the nature of life to lose your child before your own life is over. Until we meet again, my baby." Love Mommy. Graveside service 11:30 Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, Orange Hill Cemetery 4900 E Chelsea St., Tampa. Swilley Funeral Home 813-932-6157

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Orange Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swilley Funeral Home
1602 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
(813) 932-6157
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always...Doug
Doug Maxwell
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved