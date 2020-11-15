CAUDILL, Damon Randell II of Tampa, FL, May 23, 1984 - November 8, 2020. It is with a crushed heart that I am announcing the sudden passing of my son "Damie" due to a tragic pedestrian car accident Sunday, November 8, 2020. Damon was a beautiful boy and grew to be a very handsome young man resembling one of his favorite entertainers, "Slim Shady", and he was happy for the comparison. Damon was extremely intelligent and could have become anything he wanted to be. As he was finding himself in the last several years, I am sure given more time he would have done great things. Damon is now joining his maternal grandpa, Dwight Christian who also recently went to heaven. He is also predeceased by his paternal grandpa, Stuart Caudill Sr. He is survived by his mother, Penny Brand and her husband Jason; as well as his father, Damon Caudill Sr. Damon had only one sister, Desiree Muñoz. As they were growing up it was just the three of us making happy memories we will cherish to eternity. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Patricia Root and paternal grandmother, Shirley Caudill. He also leaves behind his only child, Kaiden Caudill, whom he adored and cherished as his greatest achievement. I'm sure Damon is comforted knowing he is in the capable hands of his mother, Shanda Brier. Damon has numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends who will miss him greatly and always. He also had two bonus/stepbrothers by marriage, Zack and Devon Brand. "Oh my dear son, I am truly devastated and forever broken by this tragedy. I will never get over this as its against the nature of life to lose your child before your own life is over. Until we meet again, my baby." Love Mommy. Graveside service 11:30 Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, Orange Hill Cemetery 4900 E Chelsea St., Tampa. Swilley Funeral Home 813-932-6157



