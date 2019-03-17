Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dan Wallace Fields. View Sign

84, of Tampa, passed away March 14, 2019. He was born in Deland, FL on May 17, 1934. His parents, D. Wallace Fields, Esq. and Martha Ann Fields predeceased him as well as, his wife of 59 years, Joan Thompson Fields; brothers, Rodney



FIELDS, Dan Wallace Jr84, of Tampa, passed away March 14, 2019. He was born in Deland, FL on May 17, 1934. His parents, D. Wallace Fields, Esq. and Martha Ann Fields predeceased him as well as, his wife of 59 years, Joan Thompson Fields; brothers, Rodney Smith Fields, DDS and Robert Wilson Fields, Esq. Surviving him is his daughter, Susann Fields Fox; son, Dan Wallace Fields III (Deena); grandchildren, Madison Smith Fox, Erin Thompson Fields and Dan Wallace Fields, IV; sister-in-laws, Carole Roberts Fields and Cindy Fields; and their families. Dan attended local schools in Tampa before his family moved to Tallahassee, where he spent three and a half years attending Leon High School before relocating back to Tampa. He graduated from H.B. Plant High School in 1952. Dan played football and ran track at Leon, and played football and baseball at Plant. He was inducted into the Plant Hall of Fame for being awarded the Clewis Blocking Award and being selected All-City in football. He was class notable and member of the Letterman's Club. Dan graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from University of Florida in 1956 and was a brother in the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity. Following his graduation he was drafted into the U.S. Army. After being trained as a cryptographer, with a top secret clearance, he was stationed at the Pentagon and then at Caserma Passalogue in Vernona, Italy. His principal assignment was tracking flights of a United States U-2 plane piloted by Francis Gary Powers, over Russia. After his discharge he was recalled to duty during the Berlin Wall crisis. He was assigned as a cryptographer operator and instructor. Most of Dan's business career was with Marion Merrell Dow Company as a pharmaceutical sales executive and manager. Dan spent over 35 years as a district manager for Florida, southern Georgia, southern Alabama, and the Bahamian Islands. His responsibilities required him to fly over two million miles. Dan's sales district was awarded multiple national awards. Following his retirement, he and his wife traveled extensively from their homes in Tampa and Lake Toxaway, NC. Dan began long distance racing when he was over 60 years old. In Florida, 14 other states, and in Canada he competed in nearly 600 running races. He placed in the top three of his age group in 367 of his races, of those were 106 first place finishes. Five of those races were full marathons of 26.2 miles and 16 half marathons of 13.2 miles. Dan was a former member of the Tampa Yacht and Country Club, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, The Merrymakers Club, Lake Toxaway Golf and Country Club, Sky Valley Golf and Country Club, New York City Road Runners Club, Asheville North Carolina Track Club, and the Highlands North Carolina Road Runners Club. Additionally, Dan was President of the H.B. Plant High Dad's Club, Vice President and Coach at Tampa Bay Little League, Board of Directors of St. Andrew's by the Lake, Lake Toxaway, NC, and President of Florida Pharmaceutical Association of Traveling Members. Dan was also a long time member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and had previously served on the vestry. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers and the Lifepath Hospice Burgundy Team for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations to be made in Dan's memory to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park at 10 am. A memorial service will follow at 2pm at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 509 E Twiggs St., Tampa, FL 33602.Blount & Curry MacDill www.blountcurrymacdill.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

