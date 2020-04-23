GILMORE, Dana Alan passed away in St. Petersburg, FL, April 15, 2020, at the age of 65. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Gilmore) Vivari; his son-in-law, Ben Vivari; two grandchildren, Evan and Ava Vivari; his brothers, Paul Gilmore and Charles Baranowski; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Baran-owski. Dana was born and raised in Norristown, PA and lived in the Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg area as an adult. Due to current restrictions regarding the coronavirus, services will be private and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at www.heart.org/donate.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020