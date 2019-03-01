Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dana Rene VEYTIA. View Sign

VEYTIA, Dana Rene



34, passed away suddenly, February 11, 2019. He was born and raised in St. Petersburg, FL. Dana attended local schools and graduated from Shorecrest Preparatory school in 2002. While attending St. Petersburg College and working in his family's restaurant business, he decided on a career change. He got a job that encompassed his love of cigars, changed his degree, and graduated with the highest honors. He was employed by Konica Minolta as a Technical Support Specialist.



Although Dana struggled with lifelong medical issues, he never complained. He loved to travel for work and with his family. He enjoyed friends, food, cigars and he loved being "Uncle Dana." Dana was a kind soul and made a lasting impression on many people in the short time he was here with us. Dana served as a constant reminder of how difficult life can be, but it is what you do with each day that really defines the person you are.



Dana is survived by his loving parents, Peter Veytia Jr. and Shawn Veytia; devoted brother and sister-in-law, Peter Veytia III and Michelle Veytia; beloved nephews, Peter IV and Ryder Veytia; grandmother, Margarita Veytia; uncle, Edgar Veytia; aunt, Ana Adler; his extended California Family and all his St. Pete family-you know who you are.



He loved his family and his family loved him. He will be missed. A gathering and service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:30 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 701 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701; followed by a Celebration of Life.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Children's Dream Fund in Memory of Dana Veytia.



