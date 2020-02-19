CAVALLARO, Daniel J. With deepest sorrow we announce that our beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and friend, Daniel Cavallaro left this world unexpectedly, at 21, on February 16, 2020. He was born September 2, 1998 in Tampa, the son of Luigi Cavallaro and Maria (Giglio) Cavallaro. He graduated from Plant High School in 2017 where he was a member of the football, hockey, and wrestling teams. After graduation he pursued his love for cooking and developed a passion for MMA fighting and Jiu jitsu. Daniel had one of the most loving hearts you could have ever known. Daniel is survived by his parents, Luigi Cavallaro (Kimberly Johnson) and Maria Giglio Cavallaro (Bill Sansone); his sister, Emily Cavallaro; his brother, Nicholas Cavallaro; his maternal grandparents, James Giglio (Toni) and Mimi Holm Wills; his paternal grandmother, Annunziata Rossi of Bolzano, Italy; and his great-grandmother, Maria Holm. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Pasquale Cavallaro and his maternal great-grandfathers, Robert Holm and James V. Giglio, and his maternal great-grandmother, Blanche Giglio. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Blount Curry MacDill, 605 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa, Florida. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12 pm, at South Tampa Fellowship, 5101 Bayshore Blvd., Tampa, Florida 33611. www.blountcurrymadill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 19, 2020