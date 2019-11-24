CUTINI, Daniel 80, passed away way November 18, 2019. He was born in Buffalo, NY, December 24, 1938 to the late Pat and Mae. He was the loving husband to Ann of 60 years and the beloved father of Danny, Dennis, Diane, and Darlene. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Loretta Castiglia. He was a lifetime member of the Clutch Artist Automobile Club. He had a longtime career as an auctioneer and was well renowned for his knowledge of antiques. He moved his family and business to Apollo Beach Florida in 1985. Funeral Services will be held December 14, Saturday, at 10:30 am with one hour visitation prior to the service at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home and Memorial Park at 6919 Providence Road, Riverview, FL 33578. In lieu of flowers, donations accepted to at (memorial ID# 11804819) Your family and friends will miss you greatly. Serenity Meadows Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019