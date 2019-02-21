DAVIS, Daniel
80, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on Feb. 11, 2019. He's survived by his loving family. Visitation on Friday, 3-8 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service on Saturday Feb. 23, 1 pm at Grand Central Church, 1401 18th Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2019