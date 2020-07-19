Daniel DERDOWSKI

DERDOWSKI, Daniel E. "Dan" Passed away Thursday morning, April 30, 2020 at his home with his wife, Marlene, by his side. Dan was born March 31, 1941 to Edward and Irene Derdowski. He was an active member of St Gabriel Parish, St. Joseph Church in Auburn, Michigan; he was a lay-minister for over 30 years. Dan retired from Dow Corning after a career as a Journeyman Painter, in 1998 after 35 years. Dan's hobbies included gardening, crafts and woodworking. His family and friends were blessed with many unique keepsakes over the years. Dan loved old cars and his 1953 Studebaker was his favorite. As Dan aged, he found great joy in sitting around the fire ring in his backyard with family and friends; he was an avid storyteller. On April 29, he married Marlene Brown who survives him. Also surviving are seven children, Janice Derdowski (Jeff Eibler), Karen Eshleman (Kenneth), Patricia Merryman (William), Danielle Derdowski, Michael Derdowski, Vicki Martin and Chad Derdowski (Kristine). In addition, Dan leaves behind his 18 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Katherine, Kathryn, Hailey, Arielle, Daniel, Taylor, Spencer, Kelsey, Nathan, Samantha, Emma, Cari, Michael, Grady, Alina, Darby and Jonas; five great-grandchildren, Gavin, Aubrey, Robert, Kerrington and Hannah. He was preceded in death by his grandson Holden. He is also survived by his two brothers, Ronald (Roslyn) and Timothy (Lois) Derdowski. In keeping with Dan's wishes, cremation has already taken place. Due to the stay-at-Home order, a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store