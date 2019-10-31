FARRELLY, Daniel Gerard 61, of Lutz, FL passed away peacefully Thurs day, Oct. 24, 2019 at home surrounded by family and friends. "Danny" was loved by everyone that knew him, especially those that worked with him at St. Joseph's Hospital North, where he was a Patient Care Technician (PCT). He previously worked 14 years for the City of Tampa Water Department. Danny is survived by his wife, Eileen Wilson Farrelly; twin daughters, Posie and MaryKate; brothers, Tony and Davy Farrelly; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Danny will be laid to rest in Castletown Cemetery, Ireland. A Celebration of Life will take place Sunday, Nov. 3, at Bay Hope Church, 17030 Lakeshore Rd., Lutz, with 4:30 pm visitation, and 5 pm service. As Danny would want, come as you are, casual service. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 31, 2019