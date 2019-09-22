GRAY, Daniel John "Dan" 28, born and raised in Tarpon Springs, FL, passed away on September 15, 2019. Dan was a graduate of Tarpon Springs High School and attended Johnson & Wales University in Providence, RI. Dan loved music and was an avid guitar player for many years. He enjoyed movies, drawing, playing billiards and his cat, Lucy. Dan is survived by his mother and stepfather, Rebecca and David Dempsey, his brother, Sean (Hunter) Gray; his nephew, John Foster Gray; and his uncle, Ben Gray. His father was the late John W. Gray of Tarpon Springs. He possessed a wonderful sense of humor and his joyful spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A Memorial service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 6 pm at Faupel Funeral Home, 7524 Ridge Road, Port Richey, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Animal League - Suncoastanimalleague.org
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019