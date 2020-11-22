1/1
Daniel GUERRA
1932 - 2020
GUERRA, Daniel Francis Sr. 88, of Brandon, died November 16, 2020. Daniel was born September 21, 1932 in Tampa. He retired from the U.S. Navy as a SKCS after 23 years of honorable service. He also retired from CF Industries after 21 years of loyal service. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Therese; son, Dan Jr.; daughter, Barbara Rutledge; and son, Michael. Daniel also has five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. There will be a viewing at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, Monday, Nov. 23, 5-8 pm. A service in his honor will be held at Nativity Church, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 10 am.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home
NOV
24
Service
10:00 AM
Nativity Church
Funeral services provided by
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home
2323 West Brandon Blvd
Brandon, FL 33511
8136898121
