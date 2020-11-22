GUERRA, Daniel Francis Sr. 88, of Brandon, died November 16, 2020. Daniel was born September 21, 1932 in Tampa. He retired from the U.S. Navy as a SKCS after 23 years of honorable service. He also retired from CF Industries after 21 years of loyal service. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Therese; son, Dan Jr.; daughter, Barbara Rutledge; and son, Michael. Daniel also has five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. There will be a viewing at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, Monday, Nov. 23, 5-8 pm. A service in his honor will be held at Nativity Church, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 10 am.



