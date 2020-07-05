HOPKINS, Daniel R. 74, passed away June 11, 2020. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Survived by wife, Laura Kamrada; sister, Laurie; children, Jordan (Christina), Jonathan (Alyssa), and Kendall (Gary); eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Born June 4, 1946 to Raymond R. Hopkins and Doris L. Thompson in St. Paul, MN. Owner of Doc Hopkins Longrifles, TN; advertising, sales and management at St. Pete Times, Tampa Tribune and Mail Marketing. Ministered with Chaplains Outreach Ministries, Pinellas Hope, St. Anne of Grace Episcopal Church, Cursillo of SW FL, and Kairos Prison Ministry. Family thanks Moffitt Cancer Center and Suncoast Hospice Purple Team for selfless care of Dan. Memorial Service TBA. His family invites you to view a life tribute at jhopkinswriting.com/daniel-hopkins/
