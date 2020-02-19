KELLY, Daniel 81, passed Feb. 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sue; their son, Joe; his ex-wife Donna, and their two daughters, Colleen and Shannon. Born in 1938, he served in the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1958. Dan found his passion in addiction counseling, which he continued when he and Sue moved to Florida in 1980. He then spent 15 years as Director of Junior Tritons youth basketball. The service will be Friday, Feb. 21 at 3 pm at Bay Pines National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Petersburg Junior Tritons or Pet Rescue by Judy.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 19, 2020