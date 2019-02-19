Daniel L. Pinkston

  • "You will be missed my friend, sorry for your loss Mickey...."
    - Louise Shipley
  • "Our heartfelt condolences to this wonderful family, you are..."
    - Joe and Desiree Luce
  • "You will be missed, wonderful father, husband, rest in..."
    - Joyce Shultz
  • "Love you, you will be missed dearly ❤"
    - Missi Pinkston

PINKSTON, Daniel L. Sr.

77, of Zephyrhills, Florida passed away

on February 17, 2019. Daniel, a proud veteran of the United States Army, was born in Lacoochee, Florida on March 12, 1942. Survivors include his loving wife, Mickey Pinkston; his three children, Daniel Pinkston (Wendy), Jamie Pinkston (Amanda), and Brent Pinkston (Missi); and numerous other loving family members. Funeral services will be held from 2-4 pm on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Hodges Family Funeral Home 301 Chapel in Dade City, Florida.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 19, 2019
