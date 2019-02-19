PINKSTON, Daniel L. Sr.
77, of Zephyrhills, Florida passed away
on February 17, 2019. Daniel, a proud veteran of the United States Army, was born in Lacoochee, Florida on March 12, 1942. Survivors include his loving wife, Mickey Pinkston; his three children, Daniel Pinkston (Wendy), Jamie Pinkston (Amanda), and Brent Pinkston (Missi); and numerous other loving family members. Funeral services will be held from 2-4 pm on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Hodges Family Funeral Home 301 Chapel in Dade City, Florida.
Hodges Family Funeral Home
Dade City, Florida (352) 567-6100
www.hodgesfuneralhome.com/
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Dade City
11441 US HIGHWAY 301
Dade City, FL 33525
(352) 567-6100
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 19, 2019