Sr. passed away at the age of 57 on the morning of Wednesday, May 15, 2019 after a valiant fight against a rare form of leukemia. He was born July 15, 1961 in Tampa, Florida, where he resided all his life and raised his many children. After years of service with the Tampa Police Department, he received his law degree from Stetson University in 1991, and practiced law as a criminal defense attorney for 28 years. Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Daniel and his mother, Yara Elizabeth. He is survived by his six children, Andrea Castillo O'Sullivan and her husband, Patrick O'Sullivan, Mary Elizabeth Castillo, Selena R. Castillo, Laura V. Castillo, Sarah C. Castillo, and Daniel L. Castillo Jr.; granddaughter, Mary Anne O'Sullivan; sister, Yara Lisa Castillo-DiVincent and her husband, Michael DiVincent; J. Oscar Rodriguez and his wife, Helda Rodriguez; and several aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2 pm, at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens, 2323 W. Brandon Boulevard. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to .

