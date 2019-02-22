Daniel O. "DOV" VINCIGUERRA

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel O. "DOV" VINCIGUERRA.

VINCIGUERRA, Daniel O.

"DOV" 38, of St. Petersburg, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. A native of St. Petersburg, Danny was a graduate of St. Petersburg Catholic and was an electrician for Aron Electric. He is survived by his father, John Vinciguerra Sr.; mother, Gloria S. Vinciguerra; brother, John Vinciguerra Jr.; sister, Carmen Vinciguerra; two nieces, Giuliana and Amelia Vinciguerra; aunts, Lucia Vinciguerra and Carol Leconey; uncles, Al Leconey, James Pickett, Chris, Mike, and Joe Vinciguerra. The family will receive friends at R. Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home Sunday, February 24, from 1 until service time at 2 pm where a Celebration of Daniel's life will be conducted by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude's Children's Research. Complete obit at:

www.rlwilliams.com

R. Lee Williams & Son 727-527-1177
Funeral Home
R. Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
3530-49th St. No.
St. Petersburg, FL 33710
(727) 527-1177
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.