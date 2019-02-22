VINCIGUERRA, Daniel O.
|
"DOV" 38, of St. Petersburg, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. A native of St. Petersburg, Danny was a graduate of St. Petersburg Catholic and was an electrician for Aron Electric. He is survived by his father, John Vinciguerra Sr.; mother, Gloria S. Vinciguerra; brother, John Vinciguerra Jr.; sister, Carmen Vinciguerra; two nieces, Giuliana and Amelia Vinciguerra; aunts, Lucia Vinciguerra and Carol Leconey; uncles, Al Leconey, James Pickett, Chris, Mike, and Joe Vinciguerra. The family will receive friends at R. Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home Sunday, February 24, from 1 until service time at 2 pm where a Celebration of Daniel's life will be conducted by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude's Children's Research. Complete obit at:
