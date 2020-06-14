Daniel OBERG

OBERG, Daniel P.B. 37, of Brandon, went home to Jesus June 7, 2020. He was the beloved son of Peter and Linda Oberg, brother to Amy Jibilian, Sara Unterfer, and John Pallini, fiancé of Brittany Hail, nephew of Paul Oberg and uncle to Meghan, Christine, Rachel, Amy, Stephen, Joey, Amanda and Ian. We will carry his love of music and the Patriots with us always. His incredible musical talent, love of family and friends, wonderful sense of humor, and compassion for others and his beautiful smile will live in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Salvation Army ARC in Tampa. We will be honoring his life with a Celebration of Hope Saturday, June 13 at 1 pm. For those who would like to share in the celebration, a live stream will be available on Facebook at The Chapel (Baptist Church). Services are detailed at www.serenitymeadows.com. Arrangements are under the artful care of Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Riverview, FL.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.