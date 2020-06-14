Daniel OBERG
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OBERG, Daniel P.B. 37, of Brandon, went home to Jesus June 7, 2020. He was the beloved son of Peter and Linda Oberg, brother to Amy Jibilian, Sara Unterfer, and John Pallini, fiancé of Brittany Hail, nephew of Paul Oberg and uncle to Meghan, Christine, Rachel, Amy, Stephen, Joey, Amanda and Ian. We will carry his love of music and the Patriots with us always. His incredible musical talent, love of family and friends, wonderful sense of humor, and compassion for others and his beautiful smile will live in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Salvation Army ARC in Tampa. We will be honoring his life with a Celebration of Hope Saturday, June 13 at 1 pm. For those who would like to share in the celebration, a live stream will be available on Facebook at The Chapel (Baptist Church). Services are detailed at www.serenitymeadows.com. Arrangements are under the artful care of Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Riverview, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved