PERRY, Daniel Ray 61, of Oldsmar was born March 24, 1958 and died Nov. 14, 2019 in Sarasota, FL after a 6-year battle with lung cancer. Danny is survived by daughters, Danielle Lagassey (David) and Andria Perry; brother, Jerry Perry; sister, Jamie Peacock (Mary Ann Leonard); mother, Grace Clark (Earl); and granddaughter, Solana Perry. He was predeceased by his father, Jerry Newton Perry Sr. Friends are invited to celebrate his life Dec. 28, 2019, 5-8 pm, at Carmine's, 1802 E. 7th Ave., Tampa, FL 33605. Memorial contributions may be made to: StandUpToCancer.org
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019