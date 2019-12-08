Daniel PERRY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel PERRY.
Obituary
Send Flowers

PERRY, Daniel Ray 61, of Oldsmar was born March 24, 1958 and died Nov. 14, 2019 in Sarasota, FL after a 6-year battle with lung cancer. Danny is survived by daughters, Danielle Lagassey (David) and Andria Perry; brother, Jerry Perry; sister, Jamie Peacock (Mary Ann Leonard); mother, Grace Clark (Earl); and granddaughter, Solana Perry. He was predeceased by his father, Jerry Newton Perry Sr. Friends are invited to celebrate his life Dec. 28, 2019, 5-8 pm, at Carmine's, 1802 E. 7th Ave., Tampa, FL 33605. Memorial contributions may be made to: StandUpToCancer.org
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.