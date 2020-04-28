Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 17 photos Service Information Burns Funeral Home of Perry 1400 N JOHNSON STRIPLING RD Perry , FL 32347 (850)-584-4149 Send Flowers Obituary

SCHAPPER, Daniel Russell Jr. "Dan the Man" 61, passed away April 21, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida after a brief illness. Dan was born October 22, 1958 in Wilmington, North Carolina to Daniel Russell Schapper Sr. and Susan Lugar-Fiveash. Dan was preceded in death by his dad, Daniel Russell Schapper Sr. and his sister, Kimberly Sue Schapper. He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Edwina Schapper; his children, Tyler Glenn (Kristina) Miller, Ryan Glenn (Jennifer) Miller; his grandchildren, Glen and Alyson Miller; his mother, Susan Lugar-Fiveash; a brother, David Michael (Kim) Schapper; a niece, Meagan Schapper; great-niece, Adalina Gonzalez; and many beloved friends far and wide. Dan was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Crosspoint Baptist Fellowship where he served as the Men's Leader and as a substitute teacher at Point of Grace. Dan was a passionate Christian that loved to share Christ's message with others. He participated in 13 mission trips to Central America. He was a fierce prayer warrior who would always say "Let's pray right now." He spearheaded the National Day of Prayer beginning in 2017 with community leaders praying on the courthouse steps each year. He devoted great time and energy to the development of Taylor County's Florida Disaster Relief response teams complete with a fully outfitted response trailer. He was owner and operator of Glass Pro Shop here in Perry and Tallahassee. Dan then became an insurance agent with Brad Burns Insurance. Some of his hobbies included fishing, both off-shore and in-shore, sky diving, scuba diving, games with his family such as Rummikub, watching sports such as Baseball his first love and football, Go Bucs, he predicted Brady. Go Canes, you live forever. He had a heart for the less fortunate, always ready to help those in need. After his accident he began working with Ability 1st, specifically by volunteering with their Youth Leadership Forum annual week long summer event for 13 years. For his dedication, pure love and sweet spirit with the youth and other volunteers, he was awarded the Governor's Point of Light award in 2009. Many ramps and other helpful mobility aids have been sponsored by Ability 1st in our community because of Dan's involvement. "Dan was the best brother I could ever ask for." "Dan was a role model and father figure that cannot be replaced. He will live on in the lives he touched." "He would not hesitate to give the shirt off his back to someone in need. He was a man who was quick to forgive." "I will never forget all the times I visited Perry, pulling up to the house and being greeted by Dan's bright smile. He was simply Dan the Man. Someone reliable, someone to count on, a great fisherman, an even greater fisher of men." A Celebration of Dan's life will be held at a future date. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Florida Disaster Relief through your church or association or to Ability 1st

SCHAPPER, Daniel Russell Jr. "Dan the Man" 61, passed away April 21, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida after a brief illness. Dan was born October 22, 1958 in Wilmington, North Carolina to Daniel Russell Schapper Sr. and Susan Lugar-Fiveash. Dan was preceded in death by his dad, Daniel Russell Schapper Sr. and his sister, Kimberly Sue Schapper. He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Edwina Schapper; his children, Tyler Glenn (Kristina) Miller, Ryan Glenn (Jennifer) Miller; his grandchildren, Glen and Alyson Miller; his mother, Susan Lugar-Fiveash; a brother, David Michael (Kim) Schapper; a niece, Meagan Schapper; great-niece, Adalina Gonzalez; and many beloved friends far and wide. Dan was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Crosspoint Baptist Fellowship where he served as the Men's Leader and as a substitute teacher at Point of Grace. Dan was a passionate Christian that loved to share Christ's message with others. He participated in 13 mission trips to Central America. He was a fierce prayer warrior who would always say "Let's pray right now." He spearheaded the National Day of Prayer beginning in 2017 with community leaders praying on the courthouse steps each year. He devoted great time and energy to the development of Taylor County's Florida Disaster Relief response teams complete with a fully outfitted response trailer. He was owner and operator of Glass Pro Shop here in Perry and Tallahassee. Dan then became an insurance agent with Brad Burns Insurance. Some of his hobbies included fishing, both off-shore and in-shore, sky diving, scuba diving, games with his family such as Rummikub, watching sports such as Baseball his first love and football, Go Bucs, he predicted Brady. Go Canes, you live forever. He had a heart for the less fortunate, always ready to help those in need. After his accident he began working with Ability 1st, specifically by volunteering with their Youth Leadership Forum annual week long summer event for 13 years. For his dedication, pure love and sweet spirit with the youth and other volunteers, he was awarded the Governor's Point of Light award in 2009. Many ramps and other helpful mobility aids have been sponsored by Ability 1st in our community because of Dan's involvement. "Dan was the best brother I could ever ask for." "Dan was a role model and father figure that cannot be replaced. He will live on in the lives he touched." "He would not hesitate to give the shirt off his back to someone in need. He was a man who was quick to forgive." "I will never forget all the times I visited Perry, pulling up to the house and being greeted by Dan's bright smile. He was simply Dan the Man. Someone reliable, someone to count on, a great fisherman, an even greater fisher of men." A Celebration of Dan's life will be held at a future date. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Florida Disaster Relief through your church or association or to Ability 1st https://www.ability1st.info/get-involved Friends may sign the online guest book at: www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close