SCHUH, Daniel Boone "Dan" 81, of St. Petersburg, FL died December 7, 2019. Daniel was born April 5, 1938 in St. Petersburg, FL to Charles J. and Kathrynn S. Schuh. Daniel graduated from St. Petersburg High School and continued his education at the University of Florida receiving a Juris Doctorate. He then practiced law in St. Petersburg for 55 years while enjoying Gator football and the shores of Big Bayou behind his home with friends and family. He is predeceased by Charles J. Schuh; Kathrynn S. Schuh; and brother, Charles E. Schuh. He is survived by his brothers, John and Bob Schuh; his children, David, Mark (Sheryl Stafford) and Elizabeth Schuh; and his adored granddaughters, Ashton and Morgan Schuh. A service will be held at Christ United Methodist Church of St. Petersburg, Saturday, February 8, at 11 am.

