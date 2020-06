SMITH, Daniel Roger Born September 11, 1985 and present with the Lord Jesus Christ, June 5, 2020 at 9:11 am. He is preceded in death by his wife, Vineta Treimanis, and is survived by his parents, Kim M. Smith and Philip C. Smith; sons, Isaac and Jacob Smith; brothers, Heath and Philip Smith; sister, Kristen Harris; and his companion, Melanie Black. David C. Gross Funeral Home



