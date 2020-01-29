STEEG, Daniel W. of Largo, FL and Buffalo, NY, passed peacefully on January 26, 2020 at 83 years old. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Janet; children, Joseph (Eileen), Michael (Margaret), Gregory (Judy), Kathleen (Chris); his grandchildren, Jennifer, Melissa, Stephanie, Sean, and Reiley; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Sue Stumpf. Daniel was a manager for W.T. Grants for 25 years, moved to Florida and started Sovereign Yacht Co., and was Sales Manager at Teakwood Village. His funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 11 am at Saint Jerome Catholic Church, Largo FL. Private interment. Special thanks to the caregivers who supported the family and assisted with care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the St. Jerome Lifeline/Homeless Mini- stries or to Suncoast Hospice.

