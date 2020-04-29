Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Strickland. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Send Flowers Obituary

STRICKLAND, Daniel J. 51, of Tampa passed away on Sunday, April 26th at his home. Daniel was born in Hendersonville, NC and came to the Tampa Bay area with his family in 1974. He worked as an application designer, most recently, in his 20 years with Citigroup. Danny was a quiet, behind the scenes person, but, at the same time, he was determined in matters that were important to him. It was his practice to do the right thing and to always do the best that he could and was beloved by the people he worked with. Many credited him as an important influence on their lives. He was a person who attracted people that needed a listening ear. He was the family's official guru for all things electronic. His grandniece Joanna was a special friend of Uncle Danny's and had him wrapped around her finger, even persuading him to carry her princess dolls for her one time. He is survived by his parents, Janet and John Strickland of Tampa; brother and wife, John and Kim Strickland and their son Alex of Brevard NC ; sister and husband, Denise and Fabian Cawley of Tampa; nephews, Sean, and wife Heather, TJ and Ian Cawley of Tampa; Jonathon Rodriguez of Atlanta GA; and grandniece, Joanna Cawley of Tampa, daughter of Sean and Heather and owner of the princess dolls; love of his life Kat Atendido of Singapore; Jasna Vidal and Sandra Rosa of Tampa, special comforters and helpers; and Yun Quintanilla of Texas, special long time friend. The family will have a private graveside service this Wednesday, April 29th at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Arrangements by Blount & Curry MacDill, 813-876-2421.

