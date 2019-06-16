GRIFFIN, Danielle Koster
was called home Sunday, June 9, 2019 by her Heavenly Father. Danielle Griffin was a pillar of strength, faith, beauty, and an everlasting unconditional love. Danielle raised her family with the fear of the Lord and conviction to always point their compass true. She devoted her life to her family and asked for nothing in return. Danielle Griffin's life was cut short at 64 years old, but her legacy will live on through her beloved children and grandchildren. Danielle Koster Griffin is survived by her mother; four beloved sons; one daughter; and three grandchildren. There will be a service to celebrate her life June 22 from 11 am to 12 pm at 15212 State Rd. 52, Land O' Lakes, FL. 34638. In lieu of cards and donations the family has requested flowers for Danielle's service.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 16, 2019