Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danielle Koster GRIFFIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GRIFFIN, Danielle Koster



was called home Sunday, June 9, 2019 by her Heavenly Father. Danielle Griffin was a pillar of strength, faith, beauty, and an everlasting unconditional love. Danielle raised her family with the fear of the Lord and conviction to always point their compass true. She devoted her life to her family and asked for nothing in return. Danielle Griffin's life was cut short at 64 years old, but her legacy will live on through her beloved children and grandchildren. Danielle Koster Griffin is survived by her mother; four beloved sons; one daughter; and three grandchildren. There will be a service to celebrate her life June 22 from 11 am to 12 pm at 15212 State Rd. 52, Land O' Lakes, FL. 34638. In lieu of cards and donations the family has requested flowers for Danielle's service.

GRIFFIN, Danielle Kosterwas called home Sunday, June 9, 2019 by her Heavenly Father. Danielle Griffin was a pillar of strength, faith, beauty, and an everlasting unconditional love. Danielle raised her family with the fear of the Lord and conviction to always point their compass true. She devoted her life to her family and asked for nothing in return. Danielle Griffin's life was cut short at 64 years old, but her legacy will live on through her beloved children and grandchildren. Danielle Koster Griffin is survived by her mother; four beloved sons; one daughter; and three grandchildren. There will be a service to celebrate her life June 22 from 11 am to 12 pm at 15212 State Rd. 52, Land O' Lakes, FL. 34638. In lieu of cards and donations the family has requested flowers for Danielle's service. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close