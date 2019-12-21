LOTT, Darla 54, of Lakeland, FL passed away December 18, 2019. A native of Plant City, Florida, she was the daughter of Bryan and Shirley Grimes Lott. Darla is preceded in death by her twin sister, Diana Lott. Darla was a Customer Service Trainer and Manager with United Airlines. She was also a candy striper at South Florida Baptist Hospital. Darla was a graduate of Plant City High School Class of 1983. Darla was also very active with , raising funds and participating in the Muscle Walk. She loved to travel and went on many mission trips with STEP. She also went to the World's Fair in Brisbane, Australia in 1988. The family will receive friends Monday, December 23, 2019, 1-2 pm, at Plant City Church of God, 2103 Mud Lake Road, Plant City, FL 33566. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.haughtfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 21, 2019