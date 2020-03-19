Darlene CUFFIE

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
20th St. Church of Christ
825 20th St. S.
View Map
Obituary
CUFFIE, Darlene R. of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned March 14, 2020. She is survived by her dearest mother, Mary J. Baker; father, Alfonsa Courtney; loving and devoted husband, Richard E. Cuffie Jr.; three sons, Antonio Roberts, Richard M. Cuffie, and Cedric E. Cuffie; brother, James Barnes; six grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral Saturday, March 21, 11 am at 20th St. Church of Christ, 825 20th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2020
