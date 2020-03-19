CUFFIE, Darlene R. of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned March 14, 2020. She is survived by her dearest mother, Mary J. Baker; father, Alfonsa Courtney; loving and devoted husband, Richard E. Cuffie Jr.; three sons, Antonio Roberts, Richard M. Cuffie, and Cedric E. Cuffie; brother, James Barnes; six grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral Saturday, March 21, 11 am at 20th St. Church of Christ, 825 20th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2020