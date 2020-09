Darlene FOSTER

FOSTER, Darlene Elnora of New Port Richey, FL, passed away August 26, 2020, at the age of 72. Born in Muskegon, MI, Darlene loved the beach, enjoyed sketching, and adored her grandchildren. She was known for her generosity, love of social activities, and her beloved dogs. She is preceded in death by her parents, Everett Alva and Jean Allard and her son, Phillip Krueger. She is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Anne Danas and Crista Van Haren (Paul); and her grandchildren, Samantha, Sara, Allison, Ryan, Emma, Ava and Carter. A celebration of Darlene's life will be held September 26, 2 pm, at her residence in Timber Greens Community. Memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross.



