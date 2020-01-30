Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene RENSCHLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RENSCHLER, Darlene Sheryl (Arntson/nee White) R.N. 74, known as Sheryl, passed away at her care home in San Juan Capistrano on January 6, 2020, after a lengthy battle with dementia (over seven years). Sheryl was born in Portland, OR, to Rose Marie (Artemenko) and Jack Lincoln White. She spent her childhood in Roseburg, OR, later moving to La Sierra where she attended La Sierra Academy. Upon graduating, she attended the School of Nursing at Loma Linda University. Sheryl was raised in the teachings of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Sheryl received her RN from Loma Linda University in 1969. She quickly showed her compassion and knowledge in nursing starting as a Private Duty Nurse in 1973 to becoming Director for Loma Linda's Home Healthcare, retiring from her position in 1986. Sheryl loved to travel, and visited places (among dozens of others) from Englad, France, Czechoslovakia, Greece, Japan, and her favorite destination of all, New Zealand. She also spent time across the United States, moving from Loma Linda, CA to Bethesda, MD, then to Potomac, MD, then to Bryn Mawr, PA, then where she settled in her favorite home of Tampa, FL, until her final move to San Juan Capistrano, CA. Sheryl was an immaculate house organizer, and everything had it's place. Visiting Sheryl and Arnie's home was always a lesson in how good a home could look. Sheryl's first hobby was buying English antiques while she lived in England, and she continued this passion well after she returned to the States. She was also an avid beanie-baby collector, as well as a baseball (and basketball) card collector. She also enjoyed fine art, and decorated her place with fabulous piceces of painting and sculpture, and antiques. Cooking was also one of her favorite pastimes, and she strove to bring some Russian and Ukrainian dishes into the home. She enjoyed fine dining, going out to the movies, and most importantly, spending time with her children. All who knew her would say she was a very warm and thoughtful person, bringing happiness to those around her. Sheryl lived most of her early adult life in Loma Linda, CA, where she was married to Thomas Leigh Arntson from 1965-1978. She married the love of her life, C. Arnold Renschler in 1986, who passed away due to Parkinsons disease in May 2019; She is survived by sister, Karen Snow of Lakewood, CO; brother, Larry White (Margie) of San Juan Capistrano, Calif.; sons, Tom Arntson (Ann) of San Clemente, CA and Bryan Arntson (Emi Murakami) of Aliso Viejo, CA; stepsons, Scott Renschler (Katie) of Seattle, WA Todd Renschler (Amanda) of San Francisco, CA; sister-in-law, Dorothea Amey (Eugene) of Beaumont, CA; sister-in-law, Joyce Arntson (Larry) of San Juan Capistrano, CA; niece, Marla Hearne (Justin) of Graham, TX; nine grandchildren; and the Silverado caregivers who lovingly cared for every aspect of her health. Her parents predeceased her.

