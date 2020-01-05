Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene TIMMERMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TIMMERMAN, Darlene Doris (Baker, Heacock), 90, of Seminole, Florida, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Largo Medical Center. She was born May 9, 1929 to Richard and Irene Heacock, and graduated from Alliance High School in 1947. She lived in the Alliance area most of her life, before moving to Florida around 1988. She is pre-deceased by her parents; first husband, Robert J Baker; last husband, William Timmerman; brothers, Lowell, Lawson and Lee Heacock; sister, Deborah Ann Timmerman; three nieces; and one nephew; and two sons-in law. She is survived by her children, Carolyn (Jim) Wyzard, Suzanne Stottler, Billie Love, Dale (Rita) Timmerman, William "Mike" (Christine) Timmerman, Timothy (Joanie) Timmerman and Diane (David) Blasiman; brothers, Russsell (Pat) and Roland "Rollie" (Judy) Heacock; and sisters-in-law, Beverly (Lee) and Beverly (Lowell) Heacock. Also survived by several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; too great a number to list, but she loved them all and was loved by all. I want to thank her two good friends, Pat Wright and Mildred Baker, for their support in keeping in touch with Darlene during her decline from Parkinson's Disease and Osteoporosis. Also her devotion to God as a Jehovah's Witnesses was evident in her demeanor and actions. Memorial Service to be determined at a later date. Abbey Cremation Services assisted the Family.

