DAVIS, Darnella of Largo, trans-itioned April 5, 2020. She was born July 1, 1921 in Recovery, Georgia, on a plantation that her family owned. On February 21, 1949, she married Harold Davis. To that union one son, Harold Bruce Davis Jr. was born. Darnella was a retired cosmetologist. As a devout member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Largo, Florida, she held the following positions; Deaconess, Sunday School teacher, former President of the Senior Women's Mission, and co-organizer and leader of the Wednesday Mid-week Prayer Service. In service to her family, she was the founder of the Fennell Family Reunion, which since 1987 is celebrated every two years. She leaves loving and cherished memories to her son, Harold Bruce Davis Jr.; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Memorial Service will be held later. Smith-Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services (727) 442-2388
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020