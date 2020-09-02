1/1
Darrell ROBINSON
ROBINSON, Darrell A. 64, of St. Petersburg, passed away August 29, 2020. He is survived by his dearest mother, Betty J. Shazier; the love of his life, Olivia Barnes; sons, Darrell Reed, Devorious Robinson, and Werleon Pollock; daughters, Sherika Reed, Serria Reed, Melenia Pollock, and Tekeyia Pollock; sisters, Deborah Wynn (Charles) and Sonya Davis; 15 grandchildren; three great-grand-children; other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 3-7 pm, with services Saturday, Sept. 5, 3 pm at Lawson Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service with interment will take place Wednesday, Sept. 9, 11 am at Mt. Tabor M.B. Church, 3695 Poplar Springs Rd., Marrianna, FL. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
