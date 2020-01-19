SCHAFER, Darren R. born on Nov. 2, 1961, passed unexpectedly on Dec. 24, 2019 at his home in Clearwater, FL. He is survived by his father, Willard Schafer of Clearwater, FL; his mother, Nellie Schafer, of Wilmington, DE; his sister, and best friend, Deborah Schafer (Merrill) of Bunnell, FL; his niece, Lindsay Schafer (Sam), their children, Madelyn, Sammy, and Elias; his nephew, Jeffrey Smith (All of Wilmington, DE), his sister Brigette (Bill) of Ft. Myers; also, his dear friends, Tommy Vilone (Leila) of Wilmington, and Larry Bruce of Clearwater. Darren had a very compassionate, caring, and loving soul. He always offered to help people in the community with their needs.. He was a loyal fan of all Philadelphia sports teams, especially the Philadelphia Eagles. The last three years of his life, were the best years of his life. He is most remembered by his friends in the Serenity house of Clearwater for maintaining the clubhouse grounds with his meticulous landscaping. He wanted nothing more in life than to be with and around his friends and family. He loved visiting Wilmington and Bunnell. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Serenity House of Clearwater, 631 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL 33756 in honor of Darren.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020