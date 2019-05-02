Darryl E. HOOKER

HOOKER, Darryl E. Jr.

37, of St. Petersburg, passed away April 23, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Brenda Crockett; father, Darryl Hooker Sr.; daughters, De'Yani, Vermaria, and Kennedi; sons, Darren, Darryl, Damir, Ahmei, and Daveaire; brothers, Rodrick Crockett, Reginald Crockett-Wilson (Nekeisha), Antonio Crockett, and Christopher Hooker; sisters, Sabrina Srinivasa (Chan), Verell Taylor (Cedric); and other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday, 3-8 pm. Funeral service is Saturday, May 4, 1 pm, at Friendship M.B. Church, 3300 31st St. S.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 2, 2019
