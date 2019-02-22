Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darryl L. KING. View Sign

KING, Darryl L.



earned his wings on Feb. 3, 2019 after a bout with Melanoma. He loved the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox, and was an avid golfer. He was also an amazing person and life partner of Mary for 33 years; a best friend and stepfather to Derrick (France) and Darren (Lauren); and godfather to Courtney. He dedicated his life to helping and caring for his family and friends, leaving behind his father, Richard; his stepmom, Carol; brothers, Olend (Ada), Conrad, Eric (April); also predeceased by mother, Betty and



sister, Kathy. He is loved and will be forever missed. Cremation only; no calling hours.

