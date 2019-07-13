JOHNSON, Darryl S.
born December 4, 1939, passed away on July 5, 2019. He was 79 years old, of St. Petersburg. Born in Duluth, MN, he served in the US Army and US Merchant Marines. He was a security officer for 25 years, the latest being with Allied Universal Security. He is survived by wife, Cathy L. Johnson, and brothers, Dell and Don "Pete" of Duluth, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister. Interment will follow at a later date at Royal Palm Cemetery, South.
Royal Palm North Funeral Chapel
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 13, 2019