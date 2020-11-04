1/1
Darryl THOMAS
THOMAS, Darryl K. 66, of St. Petersburg, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at James A. Haley Veterans Hospital. He was a 1972 graduate of Boca Ciega High School. He retired as a welder from Smith Fence. He was a member of Metro Life Church. He was a Marine in the United States Marine Corps. Survivors include the love of his life, Willene Thomas; two sons, Ke'owen Walker and Les Cruz; one daughter, Tania Cruz; five brothers, Douglas Thomas, Mearil Thomas, Ronald Thomas, Gary Thomas and Christopher Thomas; three sisters, Renee Clement, Melody Thomas and Charlotte Brown; two grandsons. The family will have a private memorial service. Woody's Funeral Home, Clearwater

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

Other ways to show your sympathy

