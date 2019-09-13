Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daryl GREEN. View Sign Service Information Jim Rush Funeral Homes/North Chapel 2603 Ocoee St N Cleveland , TN 37312 (423)-476-6558 Send Flowers Obituary

GREEN, Daryl Matthew 59, a resident of Cleveland, TN, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in a Chattanooga hospital. Daryl, a second generation native of St. Petersburg, Florida, was born April 6, 1960 and he was the son of the late Amaryllis Jean Stahly Green and Louis Franklin Green. His sister, Diane Leslie Green also preceded him in death. Daryl was employed with Ferguson and was an inside salesman in their Cleveland store with over 30 years of service. He enjoyed playing drums and he was a car enthusiast. Daryl was a huge Florida Gators fan and he was a Christian. He will missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. Survivors include his son, Matthew Green of Cleveland, his stepdaughter, Shea Lawson and her husband, Shaun also of Cleveland, his four step-grandchildren; his brother, Brian Green; his aunt, Dolores Stahly both of St. Petersburg, Florida and his 13 cousins also survive. The Remembrance of Life Memorial Service was conducted Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 am at the Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services North Ocoee Chapel with Reverend Jim Hibbard officiating. A Memorial Service and the Interment will take place at a later date in Florida where Daryl was originally from. The Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services North Ocoee Chapel who has charge of the arrangements. You may share your condolences and your memories with Daryl's family at

GREEN, Daryl Matthew 59, a resident of Cleveland, TN, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in a Chattanooga hospital. Daryl, a second generation native of St. Petersburg, Florida, was born April 6, 1960 and he was the son of the late Amaryllis Jean Stahly Green and Louis Franklin Green. His sister, Diane Leslie Green also preceded him in death. Daryl was employed with Ferguson and was an inside salesman in their Cleveland store with over 30 years of service. He enjoyed playing drums and he was a car enthusiast. Daryl was a huge Florida Gators fan and he was a Christian. He will missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. Survivors include his son, Matthew Green of Cleveland, his stepdaughter, Shea Lawson and her husband, Shaun also of Cleveland, his four step-grandchildren; his brother, Brian Green; his aunt, Dolores Stahly both of St. Petersburg, Florida and his 13 cousins also survive. The Remembrance of Life Memorial Service was conducted Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 am at the Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services North Ocoee Chapel with Reverend Jim Hibbard officiating. A Memorial Service and the Interment will take place at a later date in Florida where Daryl was originally from. The Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services North Ocoee Chapel who has charge of the arrangements. You may share your condolences and your memories with Daryl's family at www.jimrushfuneralhomes.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close