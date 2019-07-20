ADAMO, David
57, native Floridian from Tampa, FL died unexpectedly at his home in Atlanta, GA April 22, 2019. Dave was born Dec. 9, 1961 in Tampa. He graduated from Leto High School in 1979. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard H. Adamo Sr.; grandparents, Tom and Olga Jackman, Harry and Dorothy Adamo. Dave is survived by his mother, Barbara Jackman Adamo; brother, Richard Adamo Jr. and sister, Leslie Adamo Andrade. Dave lived in Atlanta over 30 years and had just retired from AT&T in April 2019 after 29 years of service. Dave was a gentle giant of a man and loved by all. He always greeted people with a smile and a hug. A Celebration of Life will be Aug. 3 in Tampa, FL at 7 pm at 320 W. Frierson Ave., Tampa, FL 33603.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 20, 2019