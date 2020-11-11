ADAMS, Donald W. Sr. 83, of Pinellas Park, Florida, died peacefully at home, on October 27, 2020. Born in Micanopy, Florida, on August 4, 1937, he moved to St. Petersburg as a child. He served in The United States Army from 1958 to 1962. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jennie Hall Hampton Adams; and his children, Donald, Jr. (Robin), Jill Graese (Larry), James (Kelli) and Andrew (Dafene) Adams; and 13 grandchildren, Brian and Samuel Adams; Brandon, Brittney (Emon), Christopher and Nicholas Graese; Britni Willis, Meghan Kassem, Aubri, Jaymi and Shelbi Adams; Kaycie and Drew Adams; along with seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Don coached the Pinellas Park T-Birds for many years. He also was a lifetime Elk member with over 35 years of commitment. He started his own business in 1979, Adams Tank and Lift Inc. with the help of his wife and children, it prospered. A celebration of his life will be held on November 25, 2020 at 7020 90th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, Florida, from 1-4 pm, service at 2:30 pm.



