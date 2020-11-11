1/1
David ADAMS
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADAMS, Donald W. Sr. 83, of Pinellas Park, Florida, died peacefully at home, on October 27, 2020. Born in Micanopy, Florida, on August 4, 1937, he moved to St. Petersburg as a child. He served in The United States Army from 1958 to 1962. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jennie Hall Hampton Adams; and his children, Donald, Jr. (Robin), Jill Graese (Larry), James (Kelli) and Andrew (Dafene) Adams; and 13 grandchildren, Brian and Samuel Adams; Brandon, Brittney (Emon), Christopher and Nicholas Graese; Britni Willis, Meghan Kassem, Aubri, Jaymi and Shelbi Adams; Kaycie and Drew Adams; along with seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Don coached the Pinellas Park T-Birds for many years. He also was a lifetime Elk member with over 35 years of commitment. He started his own business in 1979, Adams Tank and Lift Inc. with the help of his wife and children, it prospered. A celebration of his life will be held on November 25, 2020 at 7020 90th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, Florida, from 1-4 pm, service at 2:30 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Service
02:30 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved