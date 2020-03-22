David ANDERSON

ANDERSON, David L. 79, passed away March 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Diane Anderson; his children, Chad Anderson (Lisa), Mallory Mills (Colby) and Jason Anderson; two stepchildren, Rob Brown and Jennifer Walker (Scott); grandchildren, Austin Anderson, Dean Anderson, Elliana Mills, Logan Brown, Katelyn Brown, Kelli Walker and Jonathan Walker. David was a graduate of Stetson University College of Law and was a practicing local attorney for 38 years. We will miss his wonderful sense of humor, his pranks and his love for family. He was a guiding light for his family, friends and clients. We will miss his smile and generous spirit. Details on a memorial service will be delayed until after the corona virus is under control.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020
