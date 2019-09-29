Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David BARAGER. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood 3207 W BEARSS AVE Tampa , FL 33618 (813)-968-2231 Service 12:00 PM St. Paul Catholic Church Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM Carrollwood Country Club Send Flowers Obituary

BARAGAR, David Arnold "Gramps" died peacefully in his home on September 18, 2019. He was born on September 26, 1931 in Lincoln, NE to Arnold and Helen (Mitchell) Baragar. In 1953, he graduated from the University of Nebraska and was a lifelong Cornhusker fan. He was deeply patriotic and always displayed the stars and stripes proudly. As a young man, he was an Eagle Scout and served in the National Guard. During a career at Kellogg's that spanned almost four decades, he worked his way from retail man to VP of sales, a job that carried him and his family across the country. Wherever he went he made friends, and had a story to share. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed golf, racing, football, and baseball, specifically the St. Louis Cardinals; Stan (The Man) Musial was his favorite player. He played golf into his early eighties, even becoming the Seniors Club Champion one year. He made many great memories in recent years, watching Jeopardy with his family, telling stories of his childhood escapades, and sharing the wisdom of a life well lived. David, Gramps, was an exceptional man and a friend to all. He is greatly missed by his wife, Beverly; his children, Mary Eberly (Dan), Elizabeth Pusey (Gary), Michael Baragar, John Baragar (Amy); and his sister, Barbara Pavelka. He leaves seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A mass will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church on October 5, 2019 at 12 pm with a gathering of friends and family at the Carrollwood Country Club at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local humane society. The clock of life is wound but once, and no man has the power to tell just when that clock will stop at late or early hour. Now is the only time you own, live...love..toil with the will. Place no faith in tomorrow, for the clock may then be still. Blount & Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood Chapel

