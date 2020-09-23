1/
David BARSON
BARSON, David 80, of St. Petersburg, formerly of New Haven and Hamden, CT and Kissimmee, FL passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ellen Barson. Dave is survived by his two daughters, Jill Garcia (John Young) of Pittsburgh, PA and her children, Kassidy, Jared and Karli; and Betsy Purtell (Thomas) of Cheshire, CT; and her children, Hannah, Emma and Thomas Jr. Dave was born in 1940 in New Haven, CT. He graduated from Hillhouse High School. Dave spent the first years of his working life with the Yale University print shop before serving 26 years with the United States Postal Service. Dave valued time spent with family and friends and enjoyed fly fishing and sharing that interest with others. He also lovingly cared for his wife through her many years of health struggles, assuring she maintained a rich, full life of dignity and joy. A public service will be held in December on a date to be determined.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
