BECK, David Mark USAF (Ret.) 71, of Tampa, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. He was born in Portland, OR. David served and retired from the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Khanh Beck; son, Christopher Beck; stepson, Michael Lee Adams; sisters, Vicki (Novak) Ilich and Cathy Beck; and brother, Wesley Beck. A gathering will take place at Blount & Curry - Terrace Oaks, 12690 N. 56th Street, Temple Terrace, FL on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 from 12-1 pm. A committal service will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL, at 2 pm. Blount & Curry - MacDill
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 2, 2019