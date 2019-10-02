David Beck (1948 - 2019)
  • "God bless the Beck family and his wife Khon my friend and..."
    - Curt Mcmickle
  • "My condolences to the Beck family and Khan. David was a..."
    - Robbie McMickle
  • "My condolences to the Beck family. Im praying for my Khan..."
    - Denise Archield
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL
33609
(813)-876-2421
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Blount & Curry - Terrace Oaks
12690 N. 56th Street
Temple Terrace, FL
Committal
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL
BECK, David Mark USAF (Ret.) 71, of Tampa, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. He was born in Portland, OR. David served and retired from the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Khanh Beck; son, Christopher Beck; stepson, Michael Lee Adams; sisters, Vicki (Novak) Ilich and Cathy Beck; and brother, Wesley Beck. A gathering will take place at Blount & Curry - Terrace Oaks, 12690 N. 56th Street, Temple Terrace, FL on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 from 12-1 pm. A committal service will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL, at 2 pm. Blount & Curry - MacDill
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 2, 2019
