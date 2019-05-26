BEROLZHEIMER, David



84, of Largo, Florida, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019. David was born in Evanston, Illinois and moved to Tarpon Springs in 1953. He then followed his passion to learn through experience and travel. David pursued real estate and investment opportunities throughout Pinellas County. In 1974, he purchased "The Plaza 100" shopping center in Belleair Bluffs. His constant desire was for the betterment of the community and for all who worked and lived there. He was so very grateful for his lifetime of wonderful experiences and opportunities and always believed in giving back to others. He was instrumental in the planning and development of the Largo Cultural Arts Center and Largo Central Park during its development in the 1990's. David will be greatly missed but his wisdom, kindness and gentle spirit will be remembered forever. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1 pm at Anona United Methodist Church, 13233 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, FL 33774 and a "Gathering to Remember" for friends and family will take place immediately after his service at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo, FL, 33771. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to a .



Serenity Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019