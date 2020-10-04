David BROWN

BROWN, David W.R. BROWN, Jean K. David, 82, and Jean, 83, passed away together at their home in Sun City Center, Florida July 26, 2020 after enjoying one last Middle Lake sunset. David, the youngest of three siblings, was born in Philippi, West Virginia November 22, 1937 to Rev. Durward and Dorothy Brown. As the son of a Methodist minister, he moved every few years, living in eight different cities while growing up. David attended West Virginia University (WVU) where he majored in economics and minored in theater, graduating with a bachelor's degree in 1959. It was also at WVU that he met his bride-to-be in a statistics class. He then attended Syracuse University, where he received a master's in TV-Radio Production and Research in September 1960. In February 1961 David joined the National Guard and, after boot-camp, was stationed at Fort Meade, Maryland as a shortwave radio operator for the remainder of his six-months of active duty. Jean was born March 16, 1937 in Keyser, West Virginia and was raised there by her mother, Wilda Wiley Kight, and the extended Wiley family. Academically inclined, she received a Betty Crocker Scholarship which she used to attend Potomac State College for two years and then completed her bachelor's degree in accounting at WVU, also in 1959. Married in October 1960 in Keyser, West Virginia by David's father, they began their professional careers in the Washington DC area. David started out as Technical Director for Agency Reports at Arbitron (a fancy title which paid less than the mail boy). However, while employed there, he was given the opportunity to earn his Certificate of Data Processing, which launched him on his career path as a computer programmer. After seven years at Arbitron, he spent two years at Black & Decker before landing at Random House in Westminster, Maryland. He joined the staff there in 1968 as a programmer/analyst and retired 25 years later as Manager of Planning. Jean first worked as a secretary at the Baltimore Gas & Electric Company before taking some time off to raise their daughter. She then returned to school and became a Certified Public Accountant in 1983, passing the exam on her first try. Jean worked as an accountant for several firms, eventually settling in at Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster, Maryland, from where she retired in 1994. During their years in Maryland, they designed and hand-built two houses. David enjoyed tinkering in his workshop and was awarded patents for two of his inventions. Jean was a long-time member and President of the G.F.W.C. Vaughn Woman's Club of Hampstead. They were also active volunteers at their daughter's school and with the Baltimore County 4-H program. They retired to Sun City Center, Florida in 1994. There they enjoyed the pleasant weather, friendly community, and plentiful wildlife of the lake. Over the years, they were active in a variety of community organization and even took on both Hillsborough County and FEMA on behalf of their community, prevailing in both cases. David continued to pursue his interest in inventing and recently began to learn Arduino programming. Jean, always a lover of literature, volunteered for many years at the Sun City Center library, wrote poetry, and enjoyed crossword puzzles and word games. They are survived by their daughter, two nephews, and several cousins. Donations in their memory may be made to First Book (firstbook.org
) or the WVU Foundation (wvuf.org
). No services are planned.